Blue Jays Re-Call Gabriel Moreno, Option Mitch White

© Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays re-called Gabriel Moreno and Zach Pop from Triple-A ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Orioles.

The Blue Jays announced a flurry of roster moves ahead of Wednesday's series finale versus the Baltimore Orioles.

Toronto re-called catcher Gabriel Moreno and reliever Zach Pop from Triple A, while optioning Mitch White to Buffalo in a corresponding move. Outfielder Teoscar Hernández was also placed on the paternity list and will step away from the team.

Moreno is the most notable transaction here. The 22-year-old made his major-league debut in June, but was optioned to the Bisons after slashing .276/.300/.293. The Venezuelan showed excellent contact ability and a strong arm behind the plate during his first taste of MLB action before getting shipped back to the minors due to Toronto's glut of catchers. 

Pop will re-join Toronto's pen after several weeks with Buffalo. He's been reliable at the major-league level this year and was just with the club on Monday as the 29th man. 

For White, his last three starts have been dreadful (12 IP, 13.50 ERA), and his struggles have put the Blue Jays' fifth-starter spot in question yet again. It's unclear how Toronto will proceed with their starting pitching strategy, though it's possible the club opts for a bullpen day (possibly involving Yusei Kikuchi) or brings White back next week. 

First pitch at Camden Yards is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. 

