Robbie Ray Gets His Improbable AL Cy Young, Now the Free Agent Sweepstakes Begin

With nine walks in his first 10 innings with the Blue Jays in 2021, Robbie Ray’s season didn’t start off like that of a Cy Young candidate.

After a six-walk slog of an outing in Kansas City in mid-April – just his second start of the season – a switch flipped. Ray didn’t walk a single batter in his next start, and it would be a while before an opposing hitter would reach base on a free pass again.

From April 24 to June 8, the 30-year-old threw 54.1 innings, recorded 76 strikeouts, and walked just five batters – a truly outrageous turnaround from a guy who led all of baseball in walks the year prior. As he built up his arm and worked deep into games, Ray, with his now pristine command, emerged as one of the AL’s most dominant pitchers.

“He's been outstanding, man,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said after Ray threw seven innings of one-run ball on May 22. “It's funny, he's that guy that gets stronger the more pitches he throws.”

That version of Ray – the hard-throwing lefty, who grew stronger with each blazing fastball or diving slider – is the pitcher Blue Jays fans gradually grew to adore and the one who was honored on Wednesday as the 2021 AL Cy Young Award-winner, as voted by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA).

“I expect a lot of myself and expect to be in this position,” Ray said on MLB Network Wednesday night. “Going into this season it was expectation of mine to be a great pitcher, to be an elite pitcher.”

Ray received 29 of 30 first-place votes, beating out the Yankees' Gerrit Cole and Lance Lynn of the White Sox, who finished second and third, respectively.

As the season went on, it wasn’t only the fans, the other team’s hitters or the BBWAA that took note of Ray’s excellence. With Ray now a free agent after rejecting the Jays’ qualifying offer, opposing general managers find themselves salivating at the idea of adding Ray’s power arm to their 2022 staff.

Ray’s talent is obvious, but MLB talent evaluators will have to decide if they think he can replicate his success year after year. Yes, Ray led qualified AL pitchers in ERA (2.84), innings pitched (193.1), strikeouts (248) and WHIP (1.04), but his 2021 numbers are eerily similar to his 2017 season with the Diamondbacks.

Ray tossed 162 innings with Arizona in 2017; he also struck out 12.1 batters per nine innings and finished seventh in NL Cy Young voting. Then, the wheels came off and he posted a 4.86 ERA with a 5.1 BB/9 over the next two seasons. Multiple teams are rumored to be interested in Ray – the Angels and Blue Jays, among them – but they’ll have to gamble that Ray’s newfound command is here to stay.

The Angels inked flame-throwing right-hander Noah Syndergaard to a one-year, $21-million deal on Tuesday – the same day Toronto locked up workhorse righty José Berríos to a seven-year, $131-million extension. Both clubs appear poised to continue their spending – the Blue Jays especially, as they have rotations spots to fill behind Berríos, Alek Manoah, and Hyun Jin Ryu.

Now a Cy Young Award-winner in an off-season where free agent starting pitchers are signing quickly, Ray is set to cash in on the best season of his career with a multi-year deal likely upwards of $100-million. When that happens exactly is still unknown.

While some teams snatched up free agent pitchers early, some free agents may look to wait until after the MLBPA and the league's owners re-negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement once the current one expires on December 1. All of which to say is Ray's impending splash-signing is a matter of when, not if.