Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Robbie Ray Gets His Improbable AL Cy Young, Now the Free Agent Sweepstakes Begin
    Publish date:

    Robbie Ray Gets His Improbable AL Cy Young, Now the Free Agent Sweepstakes Begin

    Ray becomes the fourth Blue Jay pitcher to win the award since and first since Roy Halladay in 2003. Now he'll cash in as a free agent.
    Author:

    © Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

    Ray becomes the fourth Blue Jay pitcher to win the award since and first since Roy Halladay in 2003. Now he'll cash in as a free agent.

    With nine walks in his first 10 innings with the Blue Jays in 2021, Robbie Ray’s season didn’t start off like that of a Cy Young candidate.

    After a six-walk slog of an outing in Kansas City in mid-April – just his second start of the season – a switch flipped. Ray didn’t walk a single batter in his next start, and it would be a while before an opposing hitter would reach base on a free pass again.

    From April 24 to June 8, the 30-year-old threw 54.1 innings, recorded 76 strikeouts, and walked just five batters – a truly outrageous turnaround from a guy who led all of baseball in walks the year prior. As he built up his arm and worked deep into games, Ray, with his now pristine command, emerged as one of the AL’s most dominant pitchers.

    “He's been outstanding, man,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said after Ray threw seven innings of one-run ball on May 22. “It's funny, he's that guy that gets stronger the more pitches he throws.”

    That version of Ray – the hard-throwing lefty, who grew stronger with each blazing fastball or diving slider – is the pitcher Blue Jays fans gradually grew to adore and the one who was honored on Wednesday as the 2021 AL Cy Young Award-winner, as voted by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA). 

    “I expect a lot of myself and expect to be in this position,” Ray said on MLB Network Wednesday night. “Going into this season it was expectation of mine to be a great pitcher, to be an elite pitcher.”

    Recommended Articles

    Ray received 29 of 30 first-place votes, beating out the Yankees' Gerrit Cole and Lance Lynn of the White Sox, who finished second and third, respectively.

    As the season went on, it wasn’t only the fans, the other team’s hitters or the BBWAA that took note of Ray’s excellence. With Ray now a free agent after rejecting the Jays’ qualifying offer, opposing general managers find themselves salivating at the idea of adding Ray’s power arm to their 2022 staff.

    Ray’s talent is obvious, but MLB talent evaluators will have to decide if they think he can replicate his success year after year. Yes, Ray led qualified AL pitchers in ERA (2.84), innings pitched (193.1), strikeouts (248) and WHIP (1.04), but his 2021 numbers are eerily similar to his 2017 season with the Diamondbacks.

    Ray tossed 162 innings with Arizona in 2017; he also struck out 12.1 batters per nine innings and finished seventh in NL Cy Young voting. Then, the wheels came off and he posted a 4.86 ERA with a 5.1 BB/9 over the next two seasons. Multiple teams are rumored to be interested in Ray – the Angels and Blue Jays, among them – but they’ll have to gamble that Ray’s newfound command is here to stay.

    The Angels inked flame-throwing right-hander Noah Syndergaard to a one-year, $21-million deal on Tuesday – the same day Toronto locked up workhorse righty José Berríos to a seven-year, $131-million extension. Both clubs appear poised to continue their spending – the Blue Jays especially, as they have rotations spots to fill behind Berríos, Alek Manoah, and Hyun Jin Ryu.

    Now a Cy Young Award-winner in an off-season where free agent starting pitchers are signing quickly, Ray is set to cash in on the best season of his career with a multi-year deal likely upwards of $100-million. When that happens exactly is still unknown. 

    While some teams snatched up free agent pitchers early, some free agents may look to wait until after the MLBPA and the league's owners re-negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement once the current one expires on December 1. All of which to say is Ray's impending splash-signing is a matter of when, not if. 

    USATSI_16862184_168390270_lowres
    News

    Robbie Ray Gets His Improbable AL Cy Young, Now the Free Agent Sweepstakes Begin

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_14579261_168390270_lowres
    Analysis

    Where Would Justin Verlander Fit in the Blue Jays Offseason Plans?

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16493157_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: José Berríos Signs Seven-Year Extension With Blue Jays

    Nov 16, 2021
    USATSI_16848839_168390270_lowres
    Analysis

    3 Mid-Tier Free Agent Rotation Options for the Toronto Blue Jays

    Nov 15, 2021
    Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports and Dan Powers via Imagn Content Services, LLC
    Analysis

    'Two Different Paths': Erik and Alek Manoah's Shared Big League Dream

    Nov 14, 2021
    USATSI_11690820_168390270_lowres
    News

    Blue Jays Prospects Gabriel Moreno, Graham Spraker Feature in Fall Stars Game

    Nov 13, 2021
    USATSI_16243223_168390270_lowres
    News

    3 Toronto Blue Jays Win AL Silver Slugger Awards

    Nov 11, 2021
    USATSI_13658227_168390270_lowres
    News

    4 Blue Jays Takeaways from 2021 MLB GM Meetings

    Nov 11, 2021