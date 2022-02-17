Blue Jays Hyun Jin Ryu Tests Positive for COVID-19 During Training

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his agency Aspec Corporation.

The Korean lefty, who has been training with the KBO's Hanwha Eagles amid the MLB lockout, does not have severe symptoms and has received three doses of the Coronavirus vaccine, per a Sports TV News report from Kim Tae-woo.

Several other Eagles have tested positive for COVID-19, and Ryu and others are expected to self-isolate after PCR tests confirm the diagnosis.

Due to the MLB lockout preventing 40-man roster players from training at team facilities, Ryu has been participating in the Eagles spring activities in the South of South Korea. The 34-year-old starter prepares for his ninth season of Major League Baseball and his third year with the Blue Jays.

Coming off back-to-back Cy Young finalist seasons, Ryu posted the highest-full season ERA of his MLB career in 2021. Missing time briefly with injury, Ryu's strikeout numbers ticked down and home run rates went up during his first season pitching out of Rogers Centre. Battling control of his changeup for much of the season, Ryu ended 2021 strong by delivering five innings of two-run ball with seven strikeouts in a must-win Game 162 against Baltimore.

"The best way is to forget about the past and get ready for the next start," Ryu said after an early exit in one of his final starts of 2021.

It remains unclear if Ryu will continue training with the Eagles after clearing the necessary COVID protocols.

H/T Sports TV News, Kim Tae-woo

