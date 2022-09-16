Skip to main content
Blue Jays Sending Six Prospects To Arizona Fall League

Addison Barger headlines a group of six Blue Jays prospects heading to the Arizona Fall League next month.

Six Blue Jays prospects will be heading to the desert for the 2022 Arizona Fall League.

Toronto's contingent is comprised of upper-minors hitters Addison Barger, Tanner Morris, and Zach Britton, as well as pitchers Hagen Danner, Hunter Gregory, and Anders Tolhurst.

Barger and Britton both earned promotions from A+ to AA this season with strong offensive showings with Vancouver. Barger, a left-handed hitting infielder, slashed .304/.372/.548 across the two levels. Morris will finish the 2022 season at Triple A, posting a .430 OBP for New Hampshire before earning a promotion to Buffalo late in the year.

The arms the Jays will send to Arizona are all pitchers who missed significant time in 2022 with injury and will use the Fall League as an opportunity to get extra work in and build up needed innings. Danner, a former hitter turned reliever, was added to Toronto's 40-man roster last offseason, but pitched just 3.2 innings in 2022, so far.

The Blue Jays contingent will join several other teams' minor leaguers on the Mesa Solar Sox. The 2022 AFL begins on October 3 and runs through into early November, with 30 regular season games, plus an All-Star game and playoffs.

The Blue Jays will also send two staff to the Fall League, minor league development coach Jake McGuiggan and trainer Luke Greene.

