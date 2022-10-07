Blue Jays Announce Wild Card Playoff Roster

The roster is set.

The Blue Jays announced their Wild Card round playoff roster Friday morning for the best two-of-three series against the Mariners. The Blue Jays will carry 13 pitchers, six infielders, four outfielders, and three catchers.

The biggest 'surprise' omission from Toronto's Wild Card roster was OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who is working back from a left hamstring strain. With Bradley Zimmer also not making Toronto's postseason roster, Cavan Biggio, Whit Merrifield, and potentially Gabriel Moreno could see time in the outfield.

The core of Toronto's playoff roster was in stone heading into the Friday morning deadline, with the health status of Gurriel and Espinal (oblique) the only looming questions. Espinal's recovery timeline sped up in the final days of the regular season, allowing him to contribute to Toronto's Wild Card chances.

The other decisions Toronto had to make for the playoff roster were the number of pitchers and catchers to carry.

The Jays opted for the maximum 13 pitchers, with the Mariners going with 12. Though Toronto's expected starters this series are Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman, and Ross Stripling, the Jays will carry José Berríos and Yusei Kikuchi as long men, if needed.

John Schneider's squad will also carry three catchers, bringing along rookie Gabriel Moreno with Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen. Moreno finished his season hot, notching five hits and a homer in his final three games, and gives the Jays more flexibility to make late-game substitutions.

If the Blue Jays advance, they can shuffle their playoff roster ahead of a potential ALDS against the Astros. If a player gets injured in the middle of this Wild Card series, the Jays may substitute that player for a replacement, too.