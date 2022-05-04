LHP Derek Holland Says Blue Jays Signed Him to Minor-League Deal

The Blue Jays have apparently signed veteran Derek Holland to a minor-league deal, the left-hander said on Twitter.

Holland, 35, owns a 4.62 ERA (93 ERA+) over 13 years in the majors, with his best years coming as a starter for the Rangers between 2011 and 2013. Later in his career, Holland transitioned to the bullpen, and he pitched 11.1 innings as a reliever in Triple A this season before opting out of a minor-league deal with the Red Sox.

Holland is perhaps best known to Blue Jays fans for a bit of foolishness years ago. After a game in Toronto during the 2015 ALDS, a promotional Blue Jays towel fell into the Texas bullpen and Holland appeared to mockingly wipe his butt with it.

The veteran figures to report to the Blue Jays' Triple A affiliate in Buffalo, where he'll serve as a depth bullpen piece.