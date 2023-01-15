Report: Blue Jays Sign Top International Amateur OF Enmanuel Bonilla

With baseball's international signing period opening on Sunday, the Blue Jays reportedly formalized an agreement with top prospect outfielder Enmanuel Bonilla.

The Dominican outfielder, who will turn 17 this month, was signed for a $4.1 million signing bonus, as first reported by MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez. The bonus represents most of Toronto's available pool money for this year's class and the biggest signing bonus the franchise has ever awarded, even more than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. received in 2015.

Bonilla, a right-handed hitting outfielder, is ranked as the seventh-best youngster in this year's signing class by MLB Pipeline and fourth by Baseball America. Per BA's scouting report, scouts saw Bonilla as having "one of the best combinations of hitting ability and power" in the signing class. He could stick in center field long-term, but his strong arm and room to grow physically could push him into a corner spot.

The Blue Jays had $5,284,000 in total pool money to spend on bonuses for this year's class and additional signings should trickle in over the next few days. The 2023 signing period extends from Jan. 15 to Dec. 15 but most major signings are formalized at the beginning of the window.