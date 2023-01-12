Report: Blue Jays Sign RHP Jay Jackson to Minor-League Deal

The Blue Jays have added some depth to their bullpen by signing right-hander Jay Jackson, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The deal reportedly includes an invite to spring training.

Jackson pitched just a single inning for the Braves in 2022 but produced a 3.74 ERA in 23 appearances with the Giants in 2021.

The 35-year-old has the arsenal of a typical reliever, using a mid-90s fastball and sharp slider to get outs. There's obviously upside with Jackson, as he's diced hitters to the tune of 12.5 K/9 in 57.2 career MLB innings.

It looks like health has been an issue for Jackson lately. He missed significant time a year ago with a lat strain.

The Jackson signing comes on the heels of Toronto adding Brandon Belt Tuesday and a boatload of minor leaguers Friday.