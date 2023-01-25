Report: Blue Jays Sign OF Wynton Bernard To MiLB Deal

Bernard made his MLB debut last season with the Rockies after 10 seasons and over 800 games in the minor leagues.

One of the best stories in baseball last year is coming to Toronto.

The Blue Jays have signed 31-year-old outfielder Wynton Bernard to a minor league deal, Robert Murray reports. After 10 seasons in the minors and over 800 MiLB games, Bernard made his MLB debut last season with Colorado and his mother's reaction to the long-awaited call-up quickly went viral on social media.

The outfielder, now 32 years old, played 10 games in the big leagues for the Rockies last year hitting .286 with three RBI. Bernard earned his MLB call-up with a strong season in Triple A, slashing .333/.387/.590 with 21 homers in 108 games. Though the right-handed veteran will have an invite to MLB Spring Training, he'll likely factor in as upper-minors outfield depth for Toronto alongside guys like Nathan Lukes and Otto Lopez.

Bernard joins catcher Rob Brantly as the only non-roster invitee hitters currently signed by the Jays this offseason. Toronto has also signed four pitchers, including Drew Hutchison and Paul Fry, to minor league deals with spring invites. Players are expected to report for the first workout on February 16, 2023, if not earlier.