Blue Jays’ Springer Out Wednesday with Non-COVID Illness

Blue Jays centerfielder was not in his usual spot atop Toronto’s order Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness, manager Charlie Montoyo said.

Springer is still with the team, though Montoyo said he didn’t have an idea when his slugger might return. Santiago Espinal assumed Springer’s spot as the leadoff hitter Wednesday.

In his second season with Toronto after signing a six-year, $150-million contract, Springer is slashing .277/.353/.518 through 46 games and tied for the team lead with nine home runs.