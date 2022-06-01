Skip to main content
Blue Jays’ Springer Out Wednesday with Non-COVID Illness

Blue Jays’ Springer Out Wednesday with Non-COVID Illness

There's no timetable for Springer's return, per Charlie Montoyo.

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

There's no timetable for Springer's return, per Charlie Montoyo.

Blue Jays centerfielder was not in his usual spot atop Toronto’s order Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness, manager Charlie Montoyo said.

Springer is still with the team, though Montoyo said he didn’t have an idea when his slugger might return. Santiago Espinal assumed Springer’s spot as the leadoff hitter Wednesday.

In his second season with Toronto after signing a six-year, $150-million contract, Springer is slashing .277/.353/.518 through 46 games and tied for the team lead with nine home runs. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18106264_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays’ Springer Out Wednesday with Non-COVID Illness

By Ethan Diamandas1 minute ago
USATSI_18384633_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Are the Blue Jays Close to a Matt Chapman Breakout?

By Mitch Bannon7 hours ago
USATSI_18402004_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Win on Kirk’s 2-Homer Game, White Sox Baserunning Boner

By Ethan Diamandas17 hours ago
USATSI_18298860_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays DFA Ryan Borucki, Recall Trent Thornton

By Mitch BannonMay 31, 2022
USATSI_15682803_168390270_lowres (1)
Prospects

Blue Jays’ Gabriel Martinez Recognized by Baseball America After Red-Hot May

By Ethan DiamandasMay 31, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-16 at 12.34.30 PM
News

Blue Jays’ Tiedemann Cracks MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects

By Ethan DiamandasMay 31, 2022
USATSI_10961336_168390270_lowres
News

Former Blue Jay J.A. Happ Retires After 15 Seasons

By Ethan DiamandasMay 31, 2022
USATSI_18390728_168390270_lowres
Analysis

3 Factors That Will Decide Blue Jays-White Sox Series

By Ethan DiamandasMay 31, 2022