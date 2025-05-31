Blue Jays Star Daulton Varsho Dealing With Hamstring Injury After Leaving Game
The Toronto Blue Jays have been rolling in their homestand against the Athletics.
Coming off a frustrating stretch of play where their offense was muted, the lineup has exploded all at the same time to put up some eye-popping numbers during their first three games of this set.
Unfortunately, one of the players who has been a major part in that went down with an injury.
In the bottom of the third inning, right after George Springer hit a ball over the fence, Daulton Varsho hit one off the top of the wall.
When rounding second base to make an aggressive play to turn that into a triple, he pulled up and immediately started grabbing at the back of his leg, indicating some sort of hamstring injury. When he was tagged out at third, he went down and the training staff came out to tend to him.
The Blue Jays pulled their star outfielder from the game, and later reporting from Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reveals that Toronto has deemed this to be "left hamstring discomfort."
This is a tough development for the Blue Jays.
After coming back from the injured list to begin the year, Varsho has provided this lineup with real pop, hitting eight homers with 20 RBI in his 24 games played.
Not having him for any period of time would be a major loss, especially because Toronto also recently put Anthony Santander on the injured list.
This will be something to keep an eye on when it comes to further testing.