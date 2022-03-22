Report: Blue Jays Avoid Arbitration With Teoscar Hernández

Add another settlement to the Toronto Blue Jays' list of avoided arbitration cases this spring.

After agreeing to deals with Matt Chapman, Cavan Biggio, and Ross Stripling, the Jays avoided arb with outfielder Teoscar Hernández on Tuesday, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Hernández will receive $10.65 million in 2022, Passan reports, just above his projected $10.0 million estimate at MLB Trade Rumors.

Coming off a season with 32 homers, 116 RBI, and an .870 OPS, the 29-year-old outfielder was Toronto's second-highest arbitration estimate in a deep class, just behind Chapman. Entering his second year of arb, Hernández is a back-to-back Silver Slugger Award winner and has received MVP votes the past two seasons.

Though the Blue Jays and the outfielder have reportedly had extension talks, Hernández can reach free agency for the first time after the 2023 season.

With Biggio, Hernández, Stripling, and Chapman all locked up, the Jays still have at least seven potential arbitration cases as of Tuesday's filing deadline, at the time of Hernández's reported deal. With a group now headlined by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($7.9 million estimate), both team and players had to submit salary requests for arbitration hearings on March 22. Unresolved cases will take place during the 2022 season due to the lockout.

