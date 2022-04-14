Skip to main content
Blue Jays' Hernández On 10-Day IL With Oblique Strain

Hernández suffered the injury Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

The Blue Jays have placed Teoscar Hernández on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain, the team announced Thursday.

Hernández, Toronto’s starting right fielder and clean-up hitter, tweaked his oblique during a big swing in the sixth inning of Wednesday night’s game versus the Yankees. The 29-year-old stayed in for one more hack but didn’t run to first base after hitting a groundball—an indicator he was in a substantial amount of pain.

Infielder Gosuke Katoh has been re-called from Triple A Buffalo to take Hernández’s spot on the roster.

For the Blue Jays, it’s the second oblique injury in a week, as the club’s primary catcher, Danny Jansen, hit the IL Monday with the same injury and is expected to be out “several weeks,” per manager Charlie Montoyo. Hernández missed time with an oblique strain in 2020, too.

Now the burden falls on Toronto’s outfield to make up for Hernández’s production, which isn’t an easy task. Raimel Tapia should slide into a corner spot as an immediate everyday player, though some concoction of Cavan Biggio and Bradley Zimmer could also factor into how the Blue Jays move around their outfielders.

Hernández was off to a hot start before the injury, slashing .316/.435/.526 with one home run and three RBI through six games. 

