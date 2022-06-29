Report: Blue Jays 'Interested' In Royals OF Andrew Benintendi

Lineup diversification has long been a priority for the Blue Jays.

With a batting order packed with righty whomp, it's only natural Toronto has interest in one of the top available left-handed bats at this year's trade deadline. The Jays are "among the teams with interest" in Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports, and the teams are potential trade partners in the coming weeks.

Benintendi is on pace to set a career-high in batting average and on-base percentage with the Royals this season. The 27-year-old is hitting .303 with a .760 OPS in 304 plate appearances with Kansas City. A pending free agent, the outfielder is one of the best available expiring left-handed bats on the market, with a career .809 OPS against right-handed pitching.

Benintendi has played all 71 of his games in the field this year in left field, but has 71 career appearances in center during his seven seasons. He grades out as an above-average defender in left, per Outs Above Average, and has elite swing decisions at the plate.

The Royals and Jays could be natural trade partners for more than just Benintendi, as Morosi points out, with Kansas City rostering several effective back-end relievers. Though the Royals' bullpen, as a unit, hasn't been very effective, 29-year-old Scott Barlow and 28-year-old Josh Staumont are two of the better swing-and-miss arms in baseball.

Acting as Kansas City's primary closer, Barlow has a 2.20 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 32.2 innings while Staumont (currently out with a neck strain) has a 3.81 ERA and 32 strikeouts in his 26 frames.

