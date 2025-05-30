Blue Jays Trade Recently DFA'd Reliever to National League Powerhouse
The Toronto Blue Jays had a notable ending to their game on Wednesday, and they kept that momentum rolling in their first contest against the Athletics with a dominant 12-0 drubbing to kick off the four-game home set.
This was the version that everyone was expecting to see out of the Blue Jays this year in regards to having an explosive offense, so pairing that with a pitching staff that's started to heat up as of late should provide the results expected from this talented group.
But when it comes to a member of the aforementioned pitching staff, Toronto has decided to trade one to the Philadelphia Phillies.
In an announcement made by the National League powerhouse that holds the best record in Major League Baseball entering Friday's action, a deal was made to acquire Josh Walker in exchange for cash considerations.
The Blue Jays had designated Walker for assignment on May 25 after selecting the contract of backup catcher Ali Sanchez.
Walker had appeared in three games with Toronto this season, posting a 7.20 ERA where he struck out eight batters in five innings to go along with two walks and a hit by pitch.
Previously a 37th-round pick in the 2017 draft by the New York Mets, the left-hander pitched in 24 total games with that franchise across the 2023 and 2024 campaigns, owning a 6.45 ERA.
The Blue Jays signed Walker to a split deal for the league minimum of $760,000 this past winter, so it seemed like he was in their plans regardless of being optioned to Triple-A Buffalo to start the 2025 season.
Ultimately, Toronto must not have been too impressed with what they saw, deciding to get some cash back in return for the lefty.