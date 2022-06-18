How Do You Solve a Problem Like the Yankees?

The Blue Jays are on pace to win over 92 wins. They’re also on pace to lose the American League East by 30 wins.

Flirting with history, the Yankees have arguably the best rotation, offense, and bullpen in the league. The Bronx Bombers aren't just a thorn in Toronto’s side, but a towering team whose dominance could cost the Jays the division, a first-round bye, and maybe a World Series title in a few months.

The problem the Yankees pose to the Blue Jays this year was on full display on Saturday, as New York secured its second straight win in Toronto and an 8-3 record against the Jays to begin the year.

"Their pitchers keeping them in the game," manager Charlie Montoyo said. "So there was no room for error for Manoah. He battled, there were some pitches that didn't go his way and of course, that's all they needed."

The Jays don’t have to clap back against New York to make the playoffs or even win a title, they’ve got 144 other games against the rest of the league. But if anyone was going to do it, it was Alek Manoah. He’s been the Blue Jays stopper, starter, horse, and ace this year. He’s been a Yankee-killer early in his MLB career, too, entering Saturday without a loss against New York and a 1.52 ERA in his first four starts.

But even Manoah couldn’t tame the Yankee bats. Chasing Toronto’s starter after 5.1 IP, New York moved to 15-1 in June and handed Manoah his worst start of the season, albeit just four earned runs.

After cruising through three clean innings, Manoah stumbled in the fourth—maybe his first misstep of the season. After some near misses and a few calls Manoah clearly wanted his way, the righty stepped off the mound with the bases loaded, walking back toward second base and kicking at the Rogers Centre turf. Palming the ball and turning into Aaron Hicks with the bases loaded, Manoah then gave up a bases-clearing double to start the scoring on Saturday. With Jameson Taillon and New York's 'pen holding Toronto scoreless, those runs were all the Yankees needed.

The inning’s frustrations were compounded a better later when Jose Trevino torqued his torso and spun at a pitch. Though the Manoah delivery struck the batter in the chest, Manoah charged in arguing he swung. A gobsmacked Manoah was soon joined by Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo at the plate, who took over the argument and was soon ejected by the first base umpire. After the game, the Blue Jays skipper said he went out to "protect his pitcher."

"I know the moment I go out there and I asked about balls and strikes I'm gonna get thrown out," Montoyo said. "But better me than Manoah."

On June 18th last year, the Jays were two games below .500 and 7.5 back of a playoff spot. After Saturday's loss, they're nine over .500 and 1.5 up on postseason position. They're in a good spot. But running away with the East, the Yankees' spot is better.

The division race isn't over—the Yankees and Blue Jays sit on different ends of the remaining strength of schedule rankings, with the Jays having a lighter slate in the next 96 games. But these head-to-head matchups are the best chance to chip into the AL East lead. If the Blue Jays want to solve the Yankees, they'll have to start on Sunday.