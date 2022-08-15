Skip to main content
Blue Jays Close To Signing Yoshi Tsutsugo

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Jays Close To Signing Yoshi Tsutsugo

The Blue Jays are closing in on a minor-league deal with free agent hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo

The trade deadline has passed, but the Blue Jays keep adding.

The Jays are close to signing free agent slugger Yoshi Tsutsugo, adding a left-handed hitting depth option capable of filling in at the major league level. The deal was first reported by Yuki Yamada, and Toronto manager John Schneider confirmed the team's interest ahead of Monday's game against the Orioles.

The 30-year-old was released by the Pirates earlier this week after posting a .478 OPS in 50 games this season. The Japanese hitter has played parts of three seasons in Major League Baseball for the Rays, Dodgers, and Pirates. In 182 career games, he has a .630 OPS. Much of Tsutsugo's impact has come against right-handed pitching with 13 of his career 18 homers against the strong side of the platoon.

Mainly a first baseman, Tsutsugo has also appeared as a regular designated hitter and corner outfielder during his time in MLB. On a minor-league deal, the lefty could add to Toronto's position player depth in the minors, presenting an insurance option if one of the Blue Jays' lefty hitters like Raimel Tapia or Cavan Biggio were to miss time.

Schneider told the media, including Shi Davidi, that the team will see how it goes but that he likes the addition.

"Obviously it's an interesting add," Schneider said. "A left-handed bat that can offer a variety of different things

