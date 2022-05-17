Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi Flourishing With Robbie Ray’s Two-Pitch Model

TORONTO – Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi is still relatively new to Toronto, but he’s already drawing comparisons to a superstar performer from just a year ago.

The Blue Jays have modified Kikuchi’s delivery and toyed with his pitch mix, and they have good reasons for that. Toronto did the same thing last season with Robbie Ray—who’s now a member of the visiting Mariners—and that turned out alright.

“I was just talking about Robbie Ray,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said as reporters crammed into his office before Monday’s 6-2 win. “He did it, so Kikuchi’s doing the same thing.”

In 2021, Ray trimmed himself into a two-pitch pitcher, weaponizing the fastball-slider combo to strike out a league-leading 248 batters, coasting to an AL best 2.84 ERA, and picking up an AL Cy Young award in the process.

At the Blue Jays’ behest, Kikuchi is headed towards that Ray-esque model by developing a breaking pitch he’ll throw nearly as frequently as his fastball. And that pitch has already generated an interesting nickname around baseball.

Ray, who didn't travel to Toronto Monday, signed a five-year, $115-million contract with the Mariners this offseason and has registered a 4.62 ERA through eight starts. © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

“[Kikuchi’s] still got the really good fastball you see at 95 [mph], 96,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “And whatever you want to call it, a slider-cutter. Our guys call it a ‘slutter;’ It's a little bit in between.”

But the changeup isn’t completely lost either. Kikuchi tossed his offspeed seven times, mostly to right-handed-hitters, and it worked beautifully. At one point, during a breeze of a third inning, Kikuchi used a change to whiff Seattle’s Dylan Moore, who dropped his helmet in frustration and started to undo his batting gloves despite being just the second out of the inning.

Monday was Kikuchi’s first look at his old team, too. After leaving Japan, the 30-year-old played his first three MLB seasons with the Mariners, which, in theory, should’ve given Seattle an advantage since the organization knows his stuff so well.

“He’s no different than a lot of other guys,” Servais said. “Yusei can get going along and he can rattle off three or four very dominant innings. You gotta grind him, just like any pitcher.”

The Mariners grinded him—they worked three walks and didn’t interrupt Kikuchi’s misses early in the count—but they couldn’t hit him. Seattle's first hit of the game came on a Jesse Winker double in the fifth inning. Other than that, nothing.

Kikuchi wasn’t especially dominant with his stuff or his location Monday, yet he still managed to limit the Mariners to only three hard-hit balls through six innings of work with six strikeouts. The pitch percentage totals indicated he stuck to the plan, too—64% fastball, 28% slider, and 8% changeup.

It was a rocky start to the 2022 season for Kikuchi, whose 5.52 ERA in April gave him a poor introduction to Blue Jays fans. That’s quickly reversed to a 1.56 ERA through three starts in May, and the changes Kikuchi has made are a big part of that.

Perhaps Toronto has truly unlocked something with Kikuchi—and perhaps his success is finally sustainable. Only time will tell.

Last season, when Ray pitched, Montoyo said he could always relax and trust his starter. Over his hot stretch, Kikuchi has now gone from giving his manager cardiac fits to providing a surprising dose of security.

We can pump the brakes on any notion Kikuchi will turn in a Cy Young campaign like Ray’s, but he’s certainly trending in the right direction as of late.