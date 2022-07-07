Skip to main content
Pitchers Zulueta, Tiedemann to Represent Blue Jays at 2022 MLB Futures Game

Yosver Zulueta and Ricky Tiedemann will pitch in the 2022 Futures Game in Los Angeles on July 16.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays will send two pitchers to the 2022 MLB Futures Game.

Young prospect starters Ricky Tiedemann and Yosver Zulueta will represent the Blue Jays and the American League at the showcase game on Saturday, July 16 in Los Angeles. Tiedemann and Zulueta have been two of the fastest rising pitchers in Toronto's organization, each receiving early promotions after strong starts to 2022. 

In his first season of pro ball, the 19-year-old Tiedemann has dominated the lower minors. In 13 starts in Dunedin and Vancouver, he is striking out nearly 14 batters per nine innings and has allowed just one dinger on the season. With a great fastball and changeup, and with an improving slider, the lefty has a 1.71 ERA in 63 frames.

“It’s not fair to hitters when he can land all three pitches for strikes,” Dunedin pitching coach Drew Hayes said earlier this year.

Zulueta made his Double A debut last week and owns a 3.86 ERA in 10 starts across Single A, High A, and now at New Hampshire. The 24-year-old has struck out 55 batters in his 37.1 innings. After battling injury issues early in his career, Zulueta returned to a mound this year and flashed the same 99 MPH fastball that put him on radars in the first place.

The Toronto farm arms will join some of the top prospects in baseball competing in the Futures Game later this month. Top Red Sox prospect Brayan Bello, Rangers hurler Jack Leiter, and Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez feature on the American League team.

The game will be played in Los Angeles during the 2022 All Star festivities and will be broadcast on July 16 at 7 pm ET live on Peacock and SiriusXM, and later at 8:30 on MLB Network.

