Cavan Biggio Re-Joins Blue Jays for Final Homestand

Infielder Cavan Biggio has been activated from the 10-day injured list and will join the Blue Jays immediately, the club announced Tuesday.

After playing over rehab 20 games with the Triple A Bisons, Biggio appears good to go, and will bolster the Jays' bench for the final six games of the season.

Biggio's battled neck and back issues for most of the season and last played with Toronto on August 2. The 26-year-old is in the midst of a down year at the plate, batting just .215 with seven home runs in 77 games. Still, he's proven himself in the past and adds a left-handed bat to a largely right-handed Blue Jays lineup.

Left-handed reliever Ryan Borucki was optioned to Triple A to make room for Biggio.

Tuesday's expected starter Hyun Jin Ryu is yet to be activated from the injured list, meaning the Blue Jays will also need to make another roster move before game time.