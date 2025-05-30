Embattled Blue Jays Slugger Placed On Injured List With Shoulder Issue
The first year in a Toronto Blue Jays uniform continues to get worse for slugger Anthony Santander, as he will now be headed to the injured list with left shoulder inflammation.
The team announced on Friday afternoon that they will be placing Santander on the 10-day IL and will be calling up outfielder Alan Roden in his place, who will be active for Friday night's game against the Athletics.
This offseason, the Blue Jays brought in Santander in hopes of adding some thump to their offense that was No. 13 in the league in wRC+ and 26th in home runs.
They have been about the same so far in 2025.
Through 56 games, they rank No. 15 in wRC+ and 24th in home runs, but that has not been at all due to Santander.
The 30-year-old has posted a .179/.273/.304 slash line this season with minus-0.8 bWAR. He hasn't gotten a hit in almost a week, and maybe this shoulder issue played a major role in those struggles.
His 44-home run campaign from a year ago with the Baltimore Orioles always looked like an outlier. And while Toronto shouldn't have expected him to repeat that right away, being this lost at the plate is very uncharacteristic of the star slugger.
Perhaps the time to step away and get fully healthy will do him some good for when he gets back.
The Blue Jays are very much in play for an AL Wild Card spot, so they should be much improved when Santander is playing closer to his career average.