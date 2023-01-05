Former Blue Jay Anthony Banda Signs With Nationals

Banda showed potential with the Blue Jays in 2022, but was ultimately DFA'd.

Anthony Banda has signed a minor-league deal with the Nationals, the club announced Wednesday. The deal also includes an invite to spring training.

Banda, 29, made seven appearances with the Blue Jays in 2022, working a 4.26 ERA over 6.1 innings. The left-hander was claimed off waivers from the Pirates in July and largely worked low-leverage innings, though he started one game as an opener when Toronto's rotation was worn thin. He was designated for assignment by the Jays on August 2.

With Banda, each waiver claim or minor-league deal is an investment in his untapped potential. The lefty has a nifty sinker and is working on recovering his breaking ball after Tommy John surgery in 2018.

You can read more here about some of the changes the Blue Jays made last season to Banda's delivery and spine angle.