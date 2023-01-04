Report: Ryan Borucki Signs With Cubs

Former Blue Jays left-hander Ryan Borucki has signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs, reports Fansided's Robert Murray.

Borucki, 28, had a 9.95 ERA in 6.1 innings with Toronto last year before being designated for assignment on May 31. He was eventually traded to the Mariners and had decent success in Seattle, posting a 4.26 ERA in 19.1 innings.

Injuries and inconsistency have haunted Borucki for most of his major-league career. A 15th-round pick by the Blue Jays in 2012, the lefty debuted in 2018 and enjoyed a successful rookie year as a starter, but underwent elbow surgery to remove bone spurs in 2019. Since then, Borucki has converted full-time to a relief role.