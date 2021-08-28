George Springer Could Return "Any Day Now" for Toronto Blue Jays

August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsAnalysisProspectsVideo
Search
George Springer Could Return 'Any Day Now' for Blue Jays
Publish date:

George Springer Could Return 'Any Day Now' for Blue Jays

The Blue Jays outfielder is day-to-day coming back from a left knee sprain
Author:

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays outfielder is day-to-day coming back from a left knee sprain

George Springer is nearing another return.

The Blue Jays could activate their star centerfielder "any day now," manager Charlie Montoyo said Saturday. Springer is working back from a left knee sprain.

Springer suffered the injury, initially diagnosed as a left ankle sprain, on August 14th, crashing into the outfield wall in Seattle attempting to corral a deep fly. Sporting a knee brace, Springer has been taking batting practice, running the bases, and testing his knee over the last week. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo officially designated his outfielder as day-to-day on Friday, noting that he could play mainly designated hitter after returning from injury.

Recommended Articles

In Springer's absence, the Blue Jays lineup has scuffled. In the last 15 days, the Blue Jays have a team-OPS of just .693, scoring the third-fewest runs in the American league and striking out three times as much as they've walked. The Jays have scored three or fewer runs in seven of their last eight games, heading into Saturday's contest in Detroit.

"We've done okay without [Springer] before," manager Charlie Montoyo said last week. "But we do really good with him in the lineup. That's a fact. Everybody's watching, everybody's hoping he gets healthy and comes back to our lineup, for sure."

While Springer could still appear in the outfield upon his return, the Blue Jays have added centerfield options in recent days in preparation for his time at DH. Toronto called up 26-year-old Josh Palacios, starting him twice in CF in the last week, and claimed veteran speedster Jarrod Dyson off waivers from the Kansas City Royals.

USATSI_16546306_168390270_lowres
News

George Springer Could Return "Any Day Now" for Toronto Blue Jays

USATSI_16636064_168390270_lowres
News

Toronto Blue Jays Squander Steven Matz Gem Against Tigers

USATSI_16560506_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Claim Jarrod Dyson Off Waivers

USATSI_16630408_168390270_lowres
News

5 Takeaways From Blue Jays' Never-Say-Die Loss to White Sox

USATSI_16551336_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Finding a Teoscar Hernández Blue Jays Extension

USATSI_16625940_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Ray's Dominant 14-K Outing Sets Up Clutch Blue Jays' Win

USATSI_16609709_168390270_lowres (1)
Analysis

'It was Special': Blue Jays' Kevin Smith Reflects on Emotional First Week in Big Leagues

USATSI_16619735 (2)
News

'They Got Him Early': Berríos Hit Hard in Blue Jays' Loss