George Springer Could Return "Any Day Now" for Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer is nearing another return.

The Blue Jays could activate their star centerfielder "any day now," manager Charlie Montoyo said Saturday. Springer is working back from a left knee sprain.

Springer suffered the injury, initially diagnosed as a left ankle sprain, on August 14th, crashing into the outfield wall in Seattle attempting to corral a deep fly. Sporting a knee brace, Springer has been taking batting practice, running the bases, and testing his knee over the last week. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo officially designated his outfielder as day-to-day on Friday, noting that he could play mainly designated hitter after returning from injury.

In Springer's absence, the Blue Jays lineup has scuffled. In the last 15 days, the Blue Jays have a team-OPS of just .693, scoring the third-fewest runs in the American league and striking out three times as much as they've walked. The Jays have scored three or fewer runs in seven of their last eight games, heading into Saturday's contest in Detroit.

"We've done okay without [Springer] before," manager Charlie Montoyo said last week. "But we do really good with him in the lineup. That's a fact. Everybody's watching, everybody's hoping he gets healthy and comes back to our lineup, for sure."

While Springer could still appear in the outfield upon his return, the Blue Jays have added centerfield options in recent days in preparation for his time at DH. Toronto called up 26-year-old Josh Palacios, starting him twice in CF in the last week, and claimed veteran speedster Jarrod Dyson off waivers from the Kansas City Royals.