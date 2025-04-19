Hidden Gem Pitcher Having Historically Good Run With Toronto Blue Jays
When the Toronto Blue Jays acquired Bowden Francis from the Milwaukee Brewers via trade in July 2021, he was considered a throw-in. He was still in the minor leagues at the time, and the two other players in the trade (Rowdy Tellez and Trevor Richards) were considered more valuable.
Fast forward four years, and Francis has surprisingly emerged as the best player in that deal.
He's flourished with the Blue Jays, quietly becoming one of the best pitchers in baseball. Since debuting in 2022, he's 11-7 with a 2.91 ERA, a 0.92 WHIP and a 3.9 K/BB ratio.
While he initially started out in Toronto's bullpen, he's made a seamless transition to the starting rotation.
Following his latest gem against the Seattle Mariners on Friday (six innings, one run, five strikeouts), he's now 7-6 with a 2.97 ERA, a 0.82 WHIP and 93 strikeouts over his first 17 career starts.
That's the second-lowest ERA in a pitcher's first 17 starts in Blue Jays history, narrowly behind Juan Guzman's 2.96 mark during his stellar 1991 campaign when he finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting to Chuck Knoblauch.
While Francis' 17 starts have been spread out over two seasons, he's picked up right where he left off last year. The 28-year-old righty is providing a huge boost to Toronto's rotation and is a big reason for the team's 12-8 start, providing quality outings against four formidable opponents to start the season.
This is his first full season as a starter, so the Blue Jays will need to be careful with his workload as the season progresses. If he stays healthy and keeps it up, however, he has a chance to be an All-Star this year.
Francis will look to keep rolling in his next start against the Houston Astros on the road next week.