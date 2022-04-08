Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 6: Roster News, Blue Jays' Keys, Rangers Series Preview

On this Opening Day episode of the podcast, Mitch and Ethan prepare for the 2022 MLB season.

They break down the latest injury news and Opening Day roster moves, some keys to Toronto's season, and preview the opening weekend.

Texas Rangers writer Chris Halicke joins the podcast to outline the Texas squad this season, how former Jay Marcus Semien is impacting his new team, and the pitchers the Jays will face in their first three games. Listen to the podcast below:

