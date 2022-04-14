Skip to main content
Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 7: Guerrero Jr's Big Night, Week 1 Takeaways, Navigating Early Injuries

Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 7: Guerrero Jr's Big Night, Week 1 Takeaways, Navigating Early Injuries

Mitch Bannon and Ethan Diamandas discuss the Toronto Blue Jays opening week, first few series, and navigating early injuries

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Bannon and Ethan Diamandas discuss the Toronto Blue Jays opening week, first few series, and navigating early injuries

With real, meaningful baseball games to discuss, Mitch and Ethan break down the Blue Jays' opening series against the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees as well as some other news and notes.

Listen Below:

They touch on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s three-homer game, preview the upcoming weekend series against the Oakland Athletics, and discuss how Toronto can navigate early injuries to catcher Danny Jansen and outfielder Teoscar Hernández with depth pieces and prospects like Gabriel Moreno.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Despite Bloody Hand, Blue Jays' Guerrero Clubs 3 Home Runs vs. Yankees

Blue Jays Takeaways: Kikuchi Debuts, Moreno In Triple A, and More

Toronto Closer Jordan Romano Sets Blue Jays Save Streak Record

USATSI_18085275_168390270_lowres
News

Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 7: Guerrero Jr's Big Night, Week 1 Takeaways, Navigating Early Injuries

By Mitch Bannon and Ethan Diamandas1 minute ago
USATSI_18085276_168390270_lowres
News

Despite Bloody Hand, Blue Jays' Guerrero Clubs 3 Home Runs vs. Yankees

By Ethan Diamandas16 hours ago
USATSI_18069549_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays' Hernández Leaves Game Vs. Yankees With Injury

By Ethan Diamandas17 hours ago
USATSI_18078614_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Takeaways: Kikuchi Debuts, Moreno In Triple A, and More

By Mitch BannonApr 12, 2022
USATSI_18052418_168390270_lowres
News

Closer Jordan Romano Sets Blue Jays Save Streak Record

By Mitch BannonApr 11, 2022
USATSI_18068593_168390270_lowres
News

'We Gotta Win': Blue Jays' Alek Manoah Fortifies Big-Game Reputation

By Mitch BannonApr 11, 2022
USATSI_18047218_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Roster Moves: Jansen to IL, Palacios DFA'd, Kay Up, and More

By Mitch BannonApr 11, 2022
USATSI_9589039_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Could Play Game in London Within Next 5 Years

By Ethan DiamandasApr 11, 2022