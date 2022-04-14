Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 7: Guerrero Jr's Big Night, Week 1 Takeaways, Navigating Early Injuries

With real, meaningful baseball games to discuss, Mitch and Ethan break down the Blue Jays' opening series against the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees as well as some other news and notes.

They touch on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s three-homer game, preview the upcoming weekend series against the Oakland Athletics, and discuss how Toronto can navigate early injuries to catcher Danny Jansen and outfielder Teoscar Hernández with depth pieces and prospects like Gabriel Moreno.

