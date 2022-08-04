Skip to main content
ITBJ Podcast Ep. 22: Breaking Down the Blue Jays Deadline Deals

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Discussing Toronto's deadline deals for Anthony Bass, Whit Merrifield, Mitch White, and more.

Did the Blue Jays do enough at the trade deadline?

In the latest episode of the Inside The Blue Jays Podcast, Mitch Bannon and Ethan Diamandas break down Toronto's deadline haul and discuss each of the big trades.

LISTEN NOW:

The pair begin by discussing Toronto's last-minute trade for Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield, including what he brings to the team, where he may play, and his vaccination status. 

They then break down the Blue Jays trade of prospect Jordan Groshans for relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop and a swap with the Dodgers for Mitch White. Finally, they finish off by grading out Toronto's deadline and where they sit in the 2022 MLB playoff race.

