Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 8: Gausman's Gem, Prospect Timelines, and Blue Jays Bullpen Usage

A few weeks into the 2022 season, Mitch and Ethan open up the mailbag to break down the Blue Jays' 8-5 start to the year. After breaking down recent games, they answer questions about when top prospects could impact the majors, bullpen usage, and more.

Listen Below:

They touch on Kevin Gausman's dominant start against the Red Sox, Gabriel Moreno and Orelvis Martinez's prospect timelines, and early season trends in the bullpen and with runners in scoring position.

