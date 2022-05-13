Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 11: Mounting MLB Frustrations and Hot Prospects

With the Blue Jays 3-7 in their last 10 games, Mitch and Ethan discuss the recent slide and some potential fixes, and then check in on some hot prospects in Toronto's minors.

Listen below to the latest episode of the Inside The Blue Jays Podcast:

After breaking down some trends in the MLB batter's box, they then discuss some of the hottest prospects in Toronto's minor-league system, including infielder Jordan Groshans, reliever Adrian Hernandez, and starting pitcher Sem Robberse.

Here are some related readings for today's podcast episode:



Adjustments Finally Paying off for Blue Jays’ Kikuchi

The Pitch that Changed Tim Mayza's Career and the Confidence it Brings

Blue Jays Prospect Notebook: Moreno, Tiedemann and Other Early Standouts