Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 11: Mounting MLB Frustrations and Hot Prospects

In this episode of the Inside The Blue Jays podcast, Mitch and Ethan look at Toronto's recent frustrating losses and some prospects off to hot 2022 starts.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

With the Blue Jays 3-7 in their last 10 games, Mitch and Ethan discuss the recent slide and some potential fixes, and then check in on some hot prospects in Toronto's minors.

Listen below to the latest episode of the Inside The Blue Jays Podcast: 

After breaking down some trends in the MLB batter's box, they then discuss some of the hottest prospects in Toronto's minor-league system, including infielder Jordan Groshans, reliever Adrian Hernandez, and starting pitcher Sem Robberse.

