Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 13: Blue Jays Report Card at the Quarter Mark

In this episode of the Inside The Blue Jays podcast, Mitch and Ethan grade out the Blue Jays over 40 games into the season.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of the Blue Jays' series in LA, Mitch and Ethan grade out all facets of the team at the quarter mark of the 2022 season.

Listen below to the latest episode of the Inside The Blue Jays Podcast:

After breaking down some player performances on the offense, the pair discuss what the Blue Jays have got in the rotation, on defense, and in the bullpen.

Here are some related readings for today's podcast episode:

Are Blue Jays Hitters Victims Of Velocity?

How Matt Chapman Makes the Blue Jays Infield His Home

2 Key Factors That Will Decide the Blue Jays-Angels Series

