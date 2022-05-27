Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 13: Blue Jays Report Card at the Quarter Mark

Ahead of the Blue Jays' series in LA, Mitch and Ethan grade out all facets of the team at the quarter mark of the 2022 season.

Listen below to the latest episode of the Inside The Blue Jays Podcast:

After breaking down some player performances on the offense, the pair discuss what the Blue Jays have got in the rotation, on defense, and in the bullpen.

