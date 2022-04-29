Skip to main content
Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 9: Blue Jays Overreactions and Minor League Trip Takeaways

In this episode of the Inside The Blue Jays podcast, Mitch and Ethan share their early-season overreactions

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

With 20 games to evaluate, Mitch and Ethan are ready to overreact to some early-season Blue Jays trends. Find Blue Jays bold predictions and prospect news from Buffalo in this week's episode.

Listen Below:

In this episode, Mitch and Ethan recap their early overreactions for Toronto's 2022 season. They touch on Alek Manoah's hot start, Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s potential at the plate, and other early trends around the league. The pair also recap a recent minor league trip to see the Buffalo Bisons, Toronto's Triple A affiliate.

