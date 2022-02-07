Skip to main content
Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 2: Top Prospects, CBA Updates, and 2022 Projections

Mitch Bannon and Ethan Diamandas take a stab at a bunch of new topics in episode two of the Inside The Blue Jays podcast.

With the lockout impeding any serious transaction news, we broke down some of the industry's new league-wide prospect rankings and where some future Blue Jays appeared on those lists. 

Fangraphs also released its 2022 season projections, and Mitch and Ethan discussed which Toronto players were overvalued and undervalued.

Here's some reading related to today's episode:

- Blue Jays 19th in Baseball America Farm System Rankings

- Hyun Jin Ryu to Train with Former KBO Team During Lockout

- Meet Irv Carter, Toronto's Fierce New Pitching Prospect

