Berríos' 13 Strikeouts Help Blue Jays Outlast Phillies

TORONTO – Off the bat, it looked catchable.

In the bottom of the sixth, Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s fly ball soared gently towards the left-center field gap at just 92.8 mph. The Rogers Centre crowd seemed mesmerized for a moment before fans broke into cheers as the play developed.

An average left fielder might’ve been able to run the ball down, but Phillies left field Kyle Schwarber lumbered towards the gap and stretched out his glove, coming a few feet short of making the grab.

Gurriel finished 4-for-4 in Tuesday's 4-3 Blue Jays win, with his game-clinching RBI double putting an exclamation point on a fine 14-hit effort from Toronto’s offense.

There was even more promise earlier in the game, as José Berríos turned in one of his more brilliant outings of this season. From the first pitch of the game, the Blue Jays starter looked locked in, and when Nick Castellanos swung through an 0-2 curveball in the dirt, a seed was planted.

Berríos would return to curve over the course of his 13-strikeout performance, but he also dabbled with all his other pitches. For the first time in a while, everything was working—the curve in the dirt, the sinker away, the changeup down, the four-seamer up.

The 28-year-old was like a weapon with multiple buttons, each more deadly than the next, helping him slice his way through six innings with a magnificent 46% called-strike-plus-whiff rate.

"I've been compact and closed, aggressive to home plate with every pitch, fastball changeup, breaking ball," said Berríos, who became the third pitcher in Jays history to strike out 13 and walk zero in a game. "So I think that was the big key for me tonight."

It wasn’t a solo effort, though. Berríos got some superman-like heroics from his defense in the fifth inning. George Springer has made a bundle of diving catches this season, but Tuesday’s might have been the best of them all.

With a runner on first base, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber roasted a 102.9-mph liner towards the right-center gap and Springer took off. As he approached the wall, the Blue Jays' center fielder, without breaking stride, reached up behind his head to snag the ball before smashing into the fence.

The 32-year-old’s defensive heroics turned a batted ball with a .760 xBA into a thrilling first out of the inning.

"[Springer's] made some really good plays the last two years here," manager Charlie Montoyo said. "He's a good outfielder. I'm not surprised by anything he does."

Berríos’ only serious blunders came against Phils second baseman Bryson Stott, who singled and homered in his first two at-bats of the game. But Berríos got his revenge in the sixth inning, punching out the rookie on a curveball and letting out some fiery emotion afterward.

"I'd been pitching well against him and he got me twice—hit and then homer," Berríos said. "So when I struck him [out] in the sixth inning, I celebrated, I said, 'That's how we have to make pitches.'"

Above all, this dominant outing gives Berríos something to build off. He’s now tossed back-to-back quality starts at a time when the Jays rotation is in a messy spot. With Yusei Kikuchi on the injured list and Kevin Gausman banged up, Toronto can’t afford any missteps from its starters.

"If [Berríos] gets going, that does a lot for this team," Montoyo said. "Because now you get the chance to win when he takes the mound."