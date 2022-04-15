Gausman Looks Filthy; Blue Jays’ Bats Don’t Get the Memo

Kevin Gausman is a big game pitcher; the Blue Jays wouldn’t have opened the chequebook if he wasn’t.

Robbie Ray, whom Gausman replaced atop Toronto’s rotation, was equally savvy under the bright lights, and it’s hard to discuss Gausman without linking him to Ray. Both pitchers signed five-year deals for around $110 million this past offseason; they both use primarily two pitches, and they both turned in career years in 2021.

But for all Ray did right last season—and there was plenty—he never quite solved the Yankees, putting up a 6.60 ERA in 3 starts against New York. Oftentimes, the road to the top of the AL East runs through New York—and if you want a chance to win at Yankee Stadium, you need quality pitching. Toronto got that and more from Gausman in Thursday’s 3-0 loss.

The right-hander, who looked steady in his first start, was zoned in immediately. He started with the four-seamer, before mixing in a heavy dose of splitters, and the Yankees’ foolish swings followed.

Josh Donaldson struck out three times and Giancarlo Stanton struck out twice as Gausman threw 23 splitters and got 13 whiffs. Overall, a much better second outing, as Gausman wrapped up 5.2 innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out nine.

Apart from two fluky RBI singles from Jose Trevino, it was a nasty performance on the mound for Gausman, one that went shamefully unsupported by the Blue Jays’ bats.

You can pin part of the blame for Toronto’s failed offensive effort on Luis Severino, the Yankees fireballer who finally looks fully recovered from Tommy John surgery. Severino was filthier than Gausman, and he generated 15 whiffs through five innings, even striking out Vladdy Guerrero Jr. three times in a row.

The Blue Jays were also spectacularly un-clutch at the dish, leaving 11 men on base and finishing 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Toronto even found a way to hit itself out a no-out, bases-loaded gift in the ninth by striking out and lining into a double play.

A split isn’t the end of the world, though Gausman’s performance gave Toronto a good chance to win the series. A three-game set at Rogers Centre against the lowly A’s lurks around the corner