Mariners Place 1 Player on Restricted List for Blue Jays Series

The Mariners have placed relief pitcher Drew Steckenrider on MLB’s restricted list Monday ahead of the club’s series versus the Blue Jays, indicating he isn’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and won’t travel to Toronto.

Seattle selected right-hander Roenis Elías from Triple A in a corresponding move.

Steckenrider, 31, has pitched 14 games for the Mariners and put up a 4.85 ERA.

Currently, to enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose—or one dose of Johnson & Johnson—at least 14 days prior to entry. Players on the restricted list due to vaccine issues do not get paid or accrue service time.

The Blue Jays and Mariners begin a three-game series at Rogers Centre Monday at 7:07 p.m. eastern.