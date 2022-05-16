Skip to main content
Mariners Place 1 Player on Restricted List for Blue Jays Series

Mariners Place 1 Player on Restricted List for Blue Jays Series

The roster move indicates reliever Drew Steckenrider unvaccinated and won’t travel to Toronto.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The roster move indicates reliever Drew Steckenrider unvaccinated and won’t travel to Toronto.

The Mariners have placed relief pitcher Drew Steckenrider on MLB’s restricted list Monday ahead of the club’s series versus the Blue Jays, indicating he isn’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and won’t travel to Toronto.

Seattle selected right-hander Roenis Elías from Triple A in a corresponding move. 

Steckenrider, 31, has pitched 14 games for the Mariners and put up a 4.85 ERA. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Currently, to enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose—or one dose of Johnson & Johnson—at least 14 days prior to entry. Players on the restricted list due to vaccine issues do not get paid or accrue service time.

The Blue Jays and Mariners begin a three-game series at Rogers Centre Monday at 7:07 p.m. eastern.

USATSI_18192260_168390270_lowres
News

Mariners Place 1 Player on Restricted List for Blue Jays Series

By Ethan Diamandas41 seconds ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-16 at 12.34.30 PM
Analysis

'Not Fair To Hitters': Breaking Down Ricky Tiedemann’s Hot Start and Promotion

By Mitch Bannon20 minutes ago
USATSI_18272850_168390270_lowres
News

3 Takeaways from Blue Jays' Series Loss vs. Rays

By Ethan Diamandas4 hours ago
USATSI_18240786_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays' Springer Returns to Lineup as DH

By Ethan DiamandasMay 15, 2022
USATSI_18180740_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays' Springer Leaves Game with Ankle Sprain

By Ethan DiamandasMay 13, 2022
USATSI_16771623_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Brett Gardner Turned Down Contract Offer From Blue Jays

By Ethan DiamandasMay 13, 2022
USATSI_15964235_168390270_lowres
Analysis

3 Storylines to Follow in Blue Jays' Weekend Series vs. Rays

By Ethan DiamandasMay 13, 2022
USATSI_18246080_168390270_lowres
News

Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 11: Mounting MLB Frustrations and Hot Prospects

By Ethan Diamandas and Mitch BannonMay 13, 2022