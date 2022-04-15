Skip to main content
Nationals Claim OF Palacios From Blue Jays

Palacios was designated for assignment on April 11.

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Former Blue Jays outfielder Josh Palacios has been claimed off waivers by the Nationals, Toronto announced Friday.

Palacios, a fourth-round pick of the Blue Jays in 2014, was designated for assignment on April 11 to make room on the 40-man roster for trade acquisition Bradley Zimmer. He had a solid spring training but ultimately didn’t make Toronto’s major-league roster, which was deep at outfield.

A five-tool-player of sorts, Palacios made his MLB debut in 2021, but slashed just .200/.293/.200 in 13 games, playing primarily right field. He was off to a strong start in Triple A before being placed on waivers, though, hitting two home runs and driving four runs in the Bisons’ first six games. Palacios should get a better crack at playing time in Washington.

Last season was full of adversity for Palacios, who battled through multiple bone breaks in his right hand, and, for now, he said he’s just happy to back on a baseball diamond.

“It’s beautiful to be back,” he told SI’s Mitch Bannon during spring training.

At the major-league level, the Blue Jays will proceed with a depth outfield rotation of Zimmer, Raimel Tapia, and occasionally Cavan Biggio. 

