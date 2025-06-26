Blue Jays Starting Rotation Bolstered by Max Scherzer's Return
The Toronto Blue Jays are hanging around in the American Leauge playoff picture.
The Blue Jays are within striking distance of the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East. Toronto is also hanging onto the third spot in the AL Wild Card race.
In what is shaping up to be an incredibly tight race, Toronto has one clear need to address if its want to remain in the playoff picture: starting pitching.
Chris Bassitt and Jose Berrios have provided the team with strong production on the mound all season, but the rest of their rotation has been messy.
Kevin Gausman, after a strong start, has struggled recently.
Bowden Francis, who showed signs in 2024, has been a disaster in 2025 with a 6.05 ERA, leading the AL with eight losses before being placed on the injured list.
The No. 5 spot in the rotation has been a revolving door of pitchers, including their major free agent splash, Max Scherzer.
Injured in his debut with the team, his return is something for the Blue Jays and their fans to feel good about as he can help address their biggest need.
“He has already received two cortisone injections to repair the digit, and has been open about his uncertainty related to managing the pain. So it goes. The Blue Jays will activate Scherzer on Wednesday. The Toronto rotation needs him,” wrote Andy McCullough of The Athletic (subscription required) in this week's edition of their MLB power rankings.
Scherzer made that start on Wednesday against Cleveland, as he pitched five innings, giving up six hits, three runs and three walks with four strikeouts. He ended up with a no-decision, but his return was exactly what the Blue Jays needed.
Signed to a one-year, $15.5 million contract in free agency, Toronto had some expectations on Scherzer being a main cog in their starting rotation.
That has not been the case thus far, but they have been able to stay afload despite his absence. Now that he's back, he can help bolster the rotation and hopefully help push the team closer to a spot in the playoffs.
The Blue Jays desperately need it.
Scherzer will help if he can stay healthy, but his return should not deter them from seeking upgrades on the trade market as well.
