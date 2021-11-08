Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Orioles Claim RP Bryan Baker off Waivers from Blue Jays
    Publish date:

    Baltimore claimed the 26-year-old off waivers from the Blue Jays Monday.
    Author:

    The Orioles claimed reliever Bryan Baker off waivers, the Blue Jays announced Monday.

    The 26-year-old right-hander pitched just one scoreless inning with the Blue Jays in 2021, but had a monster year in Triple A, where he put up a 1.31 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 41.1 innings.

    Baker debuted on Sept. 5 versus the Athletics at Rogers Centre, where he showed off a fastball around 95 mph with a sharp slider that comes from a cutter grip.

    "Running out there, warming up, and that first batter stepping in, I think it was something I had never quite experienced before," Baker said after his debut. "The heart was going for sure.”

    With MLB general managers scheduled to meet from Nov. 9-11 anddepending on collective bargaining talksthe Rule 5 Draft lined up for December, it appears Baker is the first casualty in Toronto's upcoming 40-man roster crunch. 

    Bakers joins a Baltimore team where he'll likely get a crack at big-league action in 2022. The Orioles finished dead last in baseball with a 5.85 team ERA this past season.

    USATSI_15791243_168390270_lowres (1)
