Blue Jays Semien and Ray Win MLBPA Players Choice Awards

The World Series isn't over, but MLB awards season has already started.

Pending free agent Blue Jays Marcus Semien and Robbie Ray both received honors in the MLBPA Players Choice Awards, announced Thursday. Ray won American League Outstanding Player of the Year and Semien took home the Marvin Miller Man of the Year award.

"He leads by example," Baltimore's Ryan Mountcastle said in an MLBPA video announcing Semien's award. "When the teams struggling he's the guy talking them up"

Semien is an Alternate Association Player Representative for the MLBPA and has received the MLBPAA Heart and Hustle Award twice in his career. The impact of Semien's leadership was clear on the 2021 Blue Jays with teammates discussing his off-field value to the organization all season and shortstop Bo Bichette tearing up in the year's final press conference when discussing his double-play partner.

"I respect the way he lead that team this year," Reds rookie Jonathan India said of Semien. "There were plenty of guys on that team that could hit, but he was the guy who stood behind and said if you go, I'm gonna go."

Ray beat out New York's Gerrit Cole and Chicago's Lance Lynn to win the AL Outstanding Pitcher Award. The lefty led the league in ERA, games started, innings pitched, strikeouts, ERA+, and WHIP. Alongside Semien, Ray enters free agency coming off his best career year.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was a finalist for American League Outstanding Player of the Year, lost to Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani.