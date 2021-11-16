Report: José Berríos Signs Seven-Year Extension With Blue Jays

It didn't take long. The Toronto Blue Jays have made a big move.

The Blue Jays have extended starting pitcher José Berríos, first reported by Héctor José Torres Donato. The right-hander was set to walk after the 2022 season, with a year of arbitration left, but will reportedly sign a seven-year deal to stay in Toronto, earning a reported $140 million.

The extension comes after just 12 starts as a Blue Jays for the 27-year-old Puerto Rican. In 70.1 innings pitched as a Blue Jay, Berríos delivered a 3.58 ERA striking out 10 batters per nine innings.

"Now I'm a Toronto Blue Jay," Berrios said after a September start, "It's amazing how we can compete."

Toronto acquired the starting pitcher at the 2021 Trade Deadline, shipping off top prospects Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Berríos. Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said the club was particularly drawn to Berríos' talent and durability.

The righty has a career of logging big innings and pitching big games during his six-year run in the big leagues. He's pitched over 190 innings in each of the last three 162 game seasons, has earned two All-Star appearances, and has pitched in three postseason games.

If Berríos' extension is confirmed at the reported $140 million dollar mark, per Donato, it will become the biggest extension in Blue Jays franchise history, surpassing the seven-year $126 million deal signed by Vernon Wells in 2008.

The Blue Jays have also reportedly been looking at bringing in new starters to the rotation this year, to fill holes left by Robbie Ray and Steven Matz. Berríos joins just Hyun Jin Ryu and Alek Manoah as rotation locks for the 2022 Toronto team.