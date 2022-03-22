Report: Blue Jays Pursued Trevor Story After Trading for Matt Chapman

After the Blue Jays acquired Matt Chapman on March 16—one of the best position players available via free agency or trade—it would be safe to summarize their offseason as a successful one.

Toronto has already juiced its rotation with two big signings and nabbed the established infielder it was looking for. Apparently, the Blue Jays still wanted to add more.

The Blue Jays were reportedly still heavily pursuing shortstop Trevor Story in the latter stages of free agency, Fansided’s Robert Murray reported on ‘The Baseball Insiders’ podcast Monday.

“[The Blue Jays] were in on Story, even after acquiring Chapman, which I thought was extremely interesting to me,” Murray reported.

Story has reportedly chosen to sign with the AL East rival Red Sox for $140 million over six years, but a move to Toronto would’ve turned the Blue Jays’ already excellent starting infield—which includes Bo Bichette and Vlad Guerrero Jr.—into arguably the best group in baseball.

While there’s no reward for being the runner-up for a free agent who signs elsewhere, Toronto’s interest in Story tells fans the front office sees a massive opportunity to win a World Series this season. The Blue Jays’ pursuit of Story also teases some other big moves that could come before the regular season begins.

“I would expect the Blue Jays to continue to try to add another prominent player, José Ramírez has been mentioned with them,” Murray said. “And the Guardians have been scouting Alejandro Kirk.”

Multiple other reports have questioned Cleveland’s willingness to move Ramírez—who’s under team control through 2023—but if Toronto was willing to chase Story at this point in this season, it’s unwise to write off a move for Ramírez just yet.

