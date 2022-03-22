Skip to main content
Report: Blue Jays Pursued Trevor Story After Trading for Matt Chapman

Report: Blue Jays Pursued Trevor Story After Trading for Matt Chapman

Toronto was reportedly still looking to make another massive move for Trevor Story, even after acquiring Matt Chapman, per Robert Murray.

© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto was reportedly still looking to make another massive move for Trevor Story, even after acquiring Matt Chapman, per Robert Murray.

After the Blue Jays acquired Matt Chapman on March 16—one of the best position players available via free agency or trade—it would be safe to summarize their offseason as a successful one.

Toronto has already juiced its rotation with two big signings and nabbed the established infielder it was looking for. Apparently, the Blue Jays still wanted to add more.

The Blue Jays were reportedly still heavily pursuing shortstop Trevor Story in the latter stages of free agency, Fansided’s Robert Murray reported on ‘The Baseball Insiders’ podcast Monday.

“[The Blue Jays] were in on Story, even after acquiring Chapman, which I thought was extremely interesting to me,” Murray reported.

Story has reportedly chosen to sign with the AL East rival Red Sox for $140 million over six years, but a move to Toronto would’ve turned the Blue Jays’ already excellent starting infield—which includes Bo Bichette and Vlad Guerrero Jr.—into arguably the best group in baseball.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

While there’s no reward for being the runner-up for a free agent who signs elsewhere, Toronto’s interest in Story tells fans the front office sees a massive opportunity to win a World Series this season. The Blue Jays’ pursuit of Story also teases some other big moves that could come before the regular season begins.

“I would expect the Blue Jays to continue to try to add another prominent player, José Ramírez has been mentioned with them,” Murray said. “And the Guardians have been scouting Alejandro Kirk.”

Multiple other reports have questioned Cleveland’s willingness to move Ramírez—who’s under team control through 2023—but if Toronto was willing to chase Story at this point in this season, it’s unwise to write off a move for Ramírez just yet. 

Related Reading: 

Report: Blue Jays are ‘Immediate Players’ if Guardians Choose to Deal Ramírez

Chapman's Defensive Skills Already Impacting Blue Jays Youngsters

- Nate Pearson's Role Uncertain Despite Strong Outing

USATSI_16810656_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Pursued Trevor Story After Trading for Matt Chapman

By Ethan Diamandas8 minutes ago
USATSI_16518060_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Stripling Signs One-Year Deal With Blue Jays, Avoids Arbitration

By Mitch Bannon29 minutes ago
USATSI_17937331_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays' Spring Home Opener Records Stunningly High TV Viewership

By Ethan Diamandas1 hour ago
USATSI_17943745_168390270_lowres
News

'All Gas, No Brakes' for Manoah in Second Year With Blue Jays

By Ethan Diamandas4 hours ago
USATSI_16772190_168390270_lowres
News

Nate Pearson's Blue Jays Role Still Uncertain After Strong Spring Outing

By Mitch Bannon4 hours ago
USATSI_17912862_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays' Biggio Battling Elbow Sprain to Start Spring Training

By Ethan Diamandas9 hours ago
USATSI_17900906_168390270_lowres
News

Refreshed Merryweather Hoping to Live Up to Flame-Throwing Potential

By Ethan DiamandasMar 20, 2022
USATSI_17937590_168390270_lowres(1)
News

Chapman's Defensive Skills Already Impacting Blue Jays Youngsters

By Ethan DiamandasMar 20, 2022