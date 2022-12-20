Skip to main content
Report: Blue Jays Pursuing Michael Conforto

© Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Blue Jays Pursuing Michael Conforto

The Blue Jays are among three clubs interested in Michael Conforto, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins stated early Monday afternoon that his team is looking to add offense, specifically a left-handed hitting outfielder. It appears the wheels are already in motion for a potential free-agent signing.

Toronto is among the teams with interest in outfielder Michael Conforto, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Mets and Rangers are reportedly also vying for the 29-year-old's services. 

Conforto, who is represented by MLB super-agent Scott Boras, missed all of 2022 after undergoing right shoulder surgery last April. As Conforto worked his way back into shape, talk of a possible return to a competitor fueled the speculation.

Right now, Rosenthal reports that clubs have some concerns about Conforto's arm strength, as he last played an inning of major-league defense on October 3, 2021, with the Mets. According to Boras, Conforto is ahead of schedule in long-tossing at 150 feet.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

If Conforto's arm can't hold up, he could be relegated to a full-time designated hitter role, which would soften his market, writes Rosenthal.

When healthy, Conforto is excellent. He's left-handed, boasts above-average on-base skills, and has a career .824 OPS. A vintage-form Conforto would cement the Blue Jays' status as one of the best-hitting teams in baseball. 

Elsewhere in Rosenthal's report, he confirmed the Blue Jays were among the finalists for Michael Brantley before the switch-hitter re-upped with the Astros on a one-year deal. 

Blue Jays are pursuing Michael Conforto.
News

Report: Blue Jays Pursuing Michael Conforto

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Analysis

'Here to Win': Shared Goals Make Bassitt and Blue Jays Perfect Pair

By Mitch Bannon
USATSI_19158199_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Uncertain About Trading Jansen

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff
The Blue Jays missed out on Brantley (left), but can still land Conforto (right).
News

Blue Jays Don't Sign Brantley, Can Still Pivot To Conforto

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff
USATSI_19111171_168390270_lowres
News

Kiermaier Preparing to be Blue Jays' Everday Center Fielder in 2023

By Ethan Diamandas
USATSI_18882672_168390270_lowres
Analysis

What's Left for the Blue Jays This Offseason?

By Mitch Bannon
USATSI_19092886
News

Report: Blue Jays Interested In Veteran Johnny Cueto

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff
USATSI_18237170_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Terms of Kiermaier's Contract With Blue Jays Revealed

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff