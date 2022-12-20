Report: Blue Jays Pursuing Michael Conforto

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins stated early Monday afternoon that his team is looking to add offense, specifically a left-handed hitting outfielder. It appears the wheels are already in motion for a potential free-agent signing.

Toronto is among the teams with interest in outfielder Michael Conforto, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Mets and Rangers are reportedly also vying for the 29-year-old's services.

Conforto, who is represented by MLB super-agent Scott Boras, missed all of 2022 after undergoing right shoulder surgery last April. As Conforto worked his way back into shape, talk of a possible return to a competitor fueled the speculation.

Right now, Rosenthal reports that clubs have some concerns about Conforto's arm strength, as he last played an inning of major-league defense on October 3, 2021, with the Mets. According to Boras, Conforto is ahead of schedule in long-tossing at 150 feet.

If Conforto's arm can't hold up, he could be relegated to a full-time designated hitter role, which would soften his market, writes Rosenthal.

When healthy, Conforto is excellent. He's left-handed, boasts above-average on-base skills, and has a career .824 OPS. A vintage-form Conforto would cement the Blue Jays' status as one of the best-hitting teams in baseball.

Elsewhere in Rosenthal's report, he confirmed the Blue Jays were among the finalists for Michael Brantley before the switch-hitter re-upped with the Astros on a one-year deal.