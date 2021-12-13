Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    Report: Romano Played Through Torn Meniscus for Final Months of 2021
    Publish date:

    Report: Romano Played Through Torn Meniscus for Final Months of 2021

    Romano had surgery to address the injury in October, per Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun.
    Author:

    © Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

    Romano had surgery to address the injury in October, per Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun.

    Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano’s stellar 2021 season now seems even more impressive.

    The 28-year-old told Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun Monday that a postseason MRI revealed a torn meniscus in his left knee (his plant leg)—an injury Romano suspects he suffered while covering first base during the Blue Jays’ return to Toronto on July 30.

    The right-hander certainly didn’t look injured this past season—his velocity actually increased as the year went on—and he recorded 23 saves over 63 innings, both career highs, while stranding an AL-best 87% of baserunners.

    Recommended Articles

    chart (4)

    After surgery in October, the right-hander told Longley he’s looking forward to “tapping into more power” in 2022, a dangerous prospect given Romano finished 2021 in the 97th percentile for fastball velocity.

    The Blue Jays’ revamped bullpen was much more reliable in the back half of this past season, as a crew of Romano, Trevor Richards, Tim Mayza, and Adam Cimber stymied hitters in high leverage. All those relievers are expected back in 2022. 

    USATSI_16680561_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Romano Played Through Torn Meniscus for Final Months of 2021

    44 seconds ago
    USATSI_16720799_168390270_lowres
    Analysis

    Blue Jays Free Agent Fits: Correa vs. Story vs. Bryant

    Dec 12, 2021
    USATSI_16703928_168390270_lowres
    Analysis

    Blue Jays Mailbag: Toronto's Next Move, Breakout Candidates, the DH Spot and More

    Dec 11, 2021
    USATSI_10838219_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Blue Jays were 'really close' to signing Noah Syndergaard

    Dec 9, 2021
    USATSI_16942922_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Blue Jays Were 'Mystery Entrant' In Corey Seager Sweepstakes

    Dec 9, 2021
    USATSI_10733882_168390270_lowres
    News

    Blue Jays Select Abdiel Mendoza in MiLB Rule 5 Draft, Lose 2 minor leaguers

    Dec 8, 2021
    USATSI_16541972_168390270_lowres
    News

    Blue Jays Guerrero Jr. Wins Tip O'Neill Award as Top Canadian Player

    Dec 7, 2021
    USATSI_16868585_168390270_lowres
    Analysis

    Danny Jansen: A Key to Kevin Gausman and the 2022 Blue Jays

    Dec 6, 2021