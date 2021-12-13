Report: Romano Played Through Torn Meniscus for Final Months of 2021

Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano’s stellar 2021 season now seems even more impressive.

The 28-year-old told Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun Monday that a postseason MRI revealed a torn meniscus in his left knee (his plant leg)—an injury Romano suspects he suffered while covering first base during the Blue Jays’ return to Toronto on July 30.

The right-hander certainly didn’t look injured this past season—his velocity actually increased as the year went on—and he recorded 23 saves over 63 innings, both career highs, while stranding an AL-best 87% of baserunners.

After surgery in October, the right-hander told Longley he’s looking forward to “tapping into more power” in 2022, a dangerous prospect given Romano finished 2021 in the 97th percentile for fastball velocity.

The Blue Jays’ revamped bullpen was much more reliable in the back half of this past season, as a crew of Romano, Trevor Richards, Tim Mayza, and Adam Cimber stymied hitters in high leverage. All those relievers are expected back in 2022.