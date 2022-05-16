Mariners' Robbie Ray Doesn't Travel to Toronto for Series Against Blue Jays

The reigning American League Cy Young winner isn't making a triumphant return.

Former Toronto starter Robbie Ray did not travel to Canada for the three-game set against the Blue Jays, Mariners manager Scott Servais said on Monday.

"He'll pitch for us in Boston on Friday," Servais said.

Ray pitched in 37 games across 2020 and 2021 for the Jays, winning the AL Cy with a dominant 32 starts last year. The 30-year-old lefty posted a league-best 2.84 ERA in 193.1 innings in '21, striking out 248 batters and coming 15th in MVP voting.

After signing a five-year $110 million deal with the Mariners this offseason, Ray has a 4.62 ERA through eight starts.

"He's just had that one bad inning that's affected each outing," Servais said. "But he's given us a chance to win almost every time he's been out there."

Though Ray is not in Toronto with Seattle, the Mariners did not make a roster move for the left-handed starter. After manager Servais indicated multiple players would not travel with the team to Toronto over the weekend, the Mariners placed only relief pitcher Drew Steckenrider on Major League Baseball's restricted list.

After the Canadian government stopped granting exemptions for athletes prior to the 2022 season, all players and staff in Major League Baseball must be vaccinated to enter Toronto for series against the Jays. Teams can place unvaccinated players on the restricted list to temporarily open roster spots, and players on the list will not receive payment or service time for their time on the list.