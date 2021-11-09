Blue Jays Marcus Semien and Vlad Guerrero Jr. Named Finalists for AL MVP

We probably should've seen this coming.

Vlad Guerrero Jr. was one of the most hyped prospects in recent memory and Marcus Semien finished third in AL MVP voting in the last full season of baseball. Nonetheless, neither of the Blue Jays' sluggers were projected as MVP candidates heading into the 2021 season.

On Monday night, both proved preseason predictors and oddsmakers wrong, earning a spot amongst the finalists for the 2021 American League Most Valuable Player Award. The Baseball Writers' Association of America named Guerrero Jr. and Semien two of the top three for the MVP award alongside Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani.

While Ohtani remains the presumptive favorite to take home the top individual award for the AL, the MVP nominations cap off a season where Guerrero broke out in a big way and Semien proved he was a top player in this league. It was the first time since 1993 the Blue Jays had two of the top three in AL MVP voting when John Olerud and Paul Molitor finished as finalists for the award.

Toronto's first basemen finished his first full season leading the American League in runs, home runs, OBP, SLG, and total bases. Even after all Guerrero accomplished personally in 2021, he sat before the media after Toronto was eliminated on the final day of the season and claimed he wasn't satisfied. Guerrero's goal was to make the postseason, and he vowed to come back even better in 2022.

"After playing 161 games I'm obviously tired right now," Guerrero Jr. said through interpreter Hector Lebron. "But I'm going to take some time off to enjoy with my family and then back to work. I'm going to work harder than I did last offseason and come ready to go next Spring Training."

While Semien will likely finish third in AL MVP voting, the nomination adds another honor to a season where he made his first all-star game, won his first Gold Glove, and is likely to win a Silver Slugger award. The infielder will take his impressive 2021 resume into free agency this winter, cashing in on one of the best seasons in recent Blue Jays history.

The final MVP award results will be announced on November 18th, 2021.