Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Report: St. Louis Cardinals Sign Steven Matz
    Publish date:

    Report: St. Louis Cardinals Sign Steven Matz

    2021 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher and free agent Steven Matz has signed with the St. Louis Cardinals, per reports
    Author:

    Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    2021 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher and free agent Steven Matz has signed with the St. Louis Cardinals, per reports

    The first major Blue Jays free agent domino has fallen.

    A week before an impending MLB lockout, Steven Matz has decided on his 2022 baseball home. The 2021 Blue Jay has signed a four-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, per Jeff Passan and others.

    Matz's new deal will pay him an average annual value of $11 million per year, with the opportunity to receive up to $4 million in bonuses, per Passan.

    Recommended Articles

    Matz entered 2021 after the worst season of his career, allowing 14 homers in six 2020 starts while posting a 9.68 ERA. In 2021, the lefty cut his ERA down to 3.82, delivering the Blue Jays 150.2 innings, striking out 144 batters, and holding opposing hitters to one of the lowest home run rates of his career.

    Matz's 2021 resurgence came on the back of some batted-ball and home run bad luck normalizing, minor adjustments in his approach, and a reliance on his core sinker/slider repertoire. His strong rebound with the Blue Jays positioned him in contention for a qualifying offer, but Toronto elected not to offer him the one-year, $18 million deal after discussing a multi-year offer with the pending free agent.

    Matz is the first Blue Jay free agent to sign this offseason, with headliners Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien yet to ink new deals. The Blue Jays remained in contact with Matz and were one of several teams in contention for the lefty ahead of his decision Wednesday. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Toronto offered Matz a three-year deal.

    "In an ideal world," GM Ross Atkins said, the Blue Jays will add two starting pitchers to their rotation. With Matz moving to the National League, at least one of those ideal additions will now likely be a new face.

    H/T Jeff Passan

    USATSI_16811475_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: St. Louis Cardinals Sign Steven Matz

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_16444012_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Steven Matz To Make Free Agency Decision Wednesday

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_16501831_168390270_lowres
    Analysis

    'At Home': How Toronto and the Blue Jays Courted José Berríos

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_16887102_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Rogers is Considering Selling Partial Stake in Blue Jays

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_16604315_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Unvaccinated MLB Players May Be Unable to Enter Canada to Play Blue Jays In 2022

    Nov 19, 2021
    USATSI_15682803_168390270_lowres
    News

    Blue Jays Claim Shaun Anderson, Add Leo Jimenez and Others to 40-Man Roster

    Nov 19, 2021
    USATSI_16545971_168390270_lowres
    News

    Ohtani's Historic Season Outshines Semien and Guerrero Jr. for AL MVP

    Nov 18, 2021
    USATSI_16862184_168390270_lowres
    News

    Robbie Ray Gets His Improbable AL Cy Young, Now the Free Agent Sweepstakes Begin

    Nov 17, 2021