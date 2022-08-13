Skip to main content
Hernández's Solo Shot Lifts Blue Jays Over Guardians

© John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Hernández's Solo Shot Lifts Blue Jays Over Guardians

Teoscar Hernández's seventh-inning homer broke a tie game and gave the Blue Jays a needed win over the Guardians.

TORONTO – It's been a familiar sight this season. 

Teoscar Hernández at the dish. A big hack. A gaze at the deep fly ball, and an epic bat flip to finish it all off.

That recipe has brought plenty of joy to Rogers Centre this season. In Saturday's 2-1 Blue Jays win, Hernández put on a show for a sold-out crowd of nearly 45,000.

Guardians starter Triston McKenzie kept Toronto in check until the seventh inning. When the lanky right-hander left a 94-mph fastball on the inner half, Hernández unloaded, ripping a deep blast onto the batter's eye in center field. 

Hernández's solo home run broke a 1-1 tie and wound up being the game-clinching run. Jordan Romano got the last four outs of the contest for his 26th save of the year, tied for the AL lead.

In the fifth inning, before the game-winning blow, Matt Chapman clubbed his 23rd home run of the season. The Jays' third baseman has hit 17 of 23 bombs at Rogers Centre and now moves into a tie with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the club lead.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Chapman’s been a sparkplug for the Blue Jays during this second half, and Toronto was lifeless before his big fly to left-center. 

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also extended his hit streak to 22 games with a ringing double off McKenzie in the second inning.

On the mound, Mitch White’s rotation audition continued. The right-hander started the game with seven straight balls and a run allowed in the first but settled in afterward.

Cleveland, by nature, is a gritty team. The Guardians strike out fewer than any MLB club and are top-10 in stolen bases. Though they lead the AL Central, they aren’t a powerhouse team, but they get the job done. Ideally, the Guardians are a team White is expected to handle, either as a starter or as a long man. And he did his job Saturday.

Once his fastball command straightened out, the 27-year-old was able to crack out the slider. That pitch generated four swings and misses, as White cruised to retire eight straight batters at one point.

White's pedestrian stat line (4.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 K) won’t necessarily guarantee him a rotation spot over someone like Yusei Kikuchi, but he's certainly in the conversation for added reps going forward. The Blue Jays brought White in because they like what he offers. So far, he's met early expectations.

USATSI_18618557_168390270_lowres
News

Hernández's Solo Shot Lifts Blue Jays Over Guardians

By Ethan Diamandas1 minute ago
naylor-quantrill
News

Guardians' Quantrill, Naylor Relishing Return to Toronto

By Ethan Diamandas3 hours ago
USATSI_18860796_168390270_lowres
News

'He's Frustrated': José Berríos' Inconsistent Season Continues Against Guardians

By Mitch Bannon19 hours ago
USATSI_18681763_168390270_lowres
Analysis

ITBJ Podcast Ep. 23: Ranking the Blue Jays Playoff Threats

By Mitch Bannon and Ethan DiamandasAug 11, 2022 6:46 PM EDT
USATSI_18609872_168390270_lowres
Analysis

4 Prospects Who Could Help the Blue Jays Down the Stretch

By Mitch BannonAug 10, 2022 9:29 AM EDT
USATSI_18797353_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Sign Jackie Bradley Jr.

By Ethan DiamandasAug 9, 2022 3:10 PM EDT
USATSI_18754893_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Inside the Mind of Kevin Gausman, the Blue Jays’ Unique Competitor

By Ethan DiamandasAug 7, 2022 9:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18765412_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Place George Springer on Injured List

By Mitch BannonAug 6, 2022 5:56 PM EDT