Toronto Blue Jays Call Up Former Milwaukee Brewers Southpaw, DFA Recent Pickup
The Toronto Blue Jays' roster moves for Wednesday include a swap out of players on the pitching staff.
The club reported that Eric Lauer would be getting called up from Triple-A Buffalo on the day that he was supposed to start for them. Recently added reliever Casey Lawrence has been designated for assignment as the corresponding move.
Lauer was signed to a minor league deal this offseason after spending 2024 overseas in the KBO. He had a 4.93 ERA over 34.2 innings of work. Now, he gets another chance at sticking in the Majors.
The 30-year-old has a 4.30 career ERA, but he struggled in his last stint with a 6.56 ERA in 2023 with the Milwaukee Brewers. He had looked fairly solid before that, but hasn't been able to find his footing since.
At the Triple-A level this season, he has a 4.50 ERA over five starts with a 1.250 WHIP and 7.9 K/9. This likely won't be a move that changes the trajectory of the year, but he should be able to eat up some innings.
Lawrence had been claimed off waivers at the beginning of the week. He made one appearance in which he gave up three runs in 2.2 innings.
It was his third stint with the team and his first since 2022.
The Blue Jays have already thrown 13 difference relievers this season. Lauer will be the 14th.
They have maintained an at least solid staff ERA of 3.89, which is the 16th-best mark in the league.