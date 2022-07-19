Skip to main content
Blue Jays Among Favorites to Land Josh Bell Ahead of Deadline, Vegas Says

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Jays Among Favorites to Land Josh Bell Ahead of Deadline, Vegas Says

The Toronto Blue Jays are listed at +300 to land Washington Nationals switch-hitting first baseman Josh Bell ahead of the trade deadline, Vegas says

As the Toronto Blue Jays prowl the trade market for deadline reinforcements, Washington Nationals' slugger Josh Bell is a name to keep an eye on, Vegas sportsbooks say.

The Blue Jays are listed at +600 odds to acquire the 29-year-old switch-hitting first baseman following the deadline, conveying about a 14% chance the Blue Jays swing a deal with Washington, per Bodog. Those are the third-best odds in the league, following the Nationals who sit at +150, conveying a 40% chance Bell remains in Washington, and the Minnesota Twins at +275.

Bell, who turns 30 just after the trade deadline, is set to earn $10 million this season in the final year of his contract and is expected to be among the Nationals players moved in the next two weeks.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

While the Blue Jays don't quite have a need at first base or designated hitter, Bell's switch-hitting ability and career .275/.360/.846 slash line against righties would help break up Toronto's righty-dominant lineup. He's hitting a career-high .311 this season with 13 home runs and an .895 OPS through 93 games this season. Those numbers are helped by a .317 batting average and .898 OPS against righties this year.

Bell has also shown some — albeit limited — ability to play in the outfield where he appeared in 10 games, primarily in left field, for the Nationals last season.

The San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, and Los Angeles Dodgers are all expected to be interested in Bell, Vegas believes.

USATSI_16582723_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Among Favorites to Land Josh Bell Ahead of Deadline, Vegas Says

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_18325667_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Blue Jays 2022 Day 2 Draft Recap: Rounds 3-10

By Mitch Bannon15 hours ago
USATSI_18710581_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Breaking Down Day 1 of the Blue Jays 2022 MLB Draft

By Mitch BannonJul 18, 2022
USATSI_18710609_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Select LHP Brandon Barriera In First Round of 2022 MLB Draft

By Mitch BannonJul 17, 2022
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal is a 2022 MLB All-Star
News

Blue Jays' Espinal Named to All-Star Game

By Ethan DiamandasJul 16, 2022
Blue Jays' Sergio Romo thinks his team's luck will change in second half.
News

'Stay Proud, Stay Tough': Blue Jays Hoping Perseverance Pays Off in 2nd Half

By Ethan DiamandasJul 15, 2022
USATSI_18642316_168390270_lowres
News

Healing Pitchers, Manager Changes, Rising Prospects and Other Blue Jays Notes

By Mitch BannonJul 14, 2022
Blue Jays' George Springer won't play in 2022 MLB All-Star Game
News

Blue Jays' Springer Won't Play in 2022 MLB All-Star Game

By Ethan DiamandasJul 14, 2022