Blue Jays Among Favorites to Land Josh Bell Ahead of Deadline, Vegas Says

As the Toronto Blue Jays prowl the trade market for deadline reinforcements, Washington Nationals' slugger Josh Bell is a name to keep an eye on, Vegas sportsbooks say.

The Blue Jays are listed at +600 odds to acquire the 29-year-old switch-hitting first baseman following the deadline, conveying about a 14% chance the Blue Jays swing a deal with Washington, per Bodog. Those are the third-best odds in the league, following the Nationals who sit at +150, conveying a 40% chance Bell remains in Washington, and the Minnesota Twins at +275.

Bell, who turns 30 just after the trade deadline, is set to earn $10 million this season in the final year of his contract and is expected to be among the Nationals players moved in the next two weeks.

While the Blue Jays don't quite have a need at first base or designated hitter, Bell's switch-hitting ability and career .275/.360/.846 slash line against righties would help break up Toronto's righty-dominant lineup. He's hitting a career-high .311 this season with 13 home runs and an .895 OPS through 93 games this season. Those numbers are helped by a .317 batting average and .898 OPS against righties this year.

Bell has also shown some — albeit limited — ability to play in the outfield where he appeared in 10 games, primarily in left field, for the Nationals last season.

The San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, and Los Angeles Dodgers are all expected to be interested in Bell, Vegas believes.